‘New Golden Age’: Republican lawmakers ecstatic as Trump takes office with slate of new orders

Republican lawmakers are jubilant after President Trump was sworn in for a second term on Monday, followed by a speech promising massive policy changes in the U.S.

“President Trump’s speech was a breath of fresh aid for Americans – he will bring down costs, close the southern border, deport illegal immigrants, bring back free speech, and unleash American energy dominance,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., told Fox News Digital. “The Golden Age of America begins today.”

House GOP leaders, meanwhile, reaffirmed their promise to execute Trump’s policies as quickly as possible, with the commander in chief angling for an active first 100 days in office beginning with a sweeping set of executive orders.

“This is America’s moment of redemption, and under President Trump’s leadership, our nation will usher in a new Golden Age,” said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn. “House Republicans are fully committed to making his America First vision a reality and are ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

DONALD TRUMP SWORN IN AS 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., meanwhile, hailed Trump’s address as “a powerful speech outlining his vision for an America that’s safe, strong, free, and full of opportunity.”

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., chair of the House GOP Policy Committee, compared Trump’s inauguration to former President Ronald Reagan’s in 1985 – which was also held indoors.

“Like Reagan, who ushered in a renaissance of American greatness, President Trump’s inauguration marks the beginning of a new golden age in America. His vision and leadership will secure a brighter future for our nation. Today, we witness the dawn of a new era,” Hern said.

Like Trump, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called for legislative action to begin without delay. He said, “Today is a day for celebration, but our work begins immediately. There is no room for excuses. Congress must work with the president to deliver fully, not partially. I stand ready and resolved.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, urged Congress to now work with Trump “to pass the Farm Bill, extend the Trump Tax Cuts, lock down our border, end the electric vehicle mandates, support our small businesses, and lower costs for our families and farmers.”

TRUMP TO TAKE MORE THAN 200 EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON DAY ONE

Several of those goals were also mentioned by Trump himself during his inaugural speech in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

“I will direct all members of my Cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation, and rapidly bring down costs and prices. The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. And that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill,” Trump said.

“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers.”

He also repeated promises to crack down on crime at the border as well as target foreign nations with high tariffs as a means to bring down the deficit.

Trump later gave roughly half an hour’s worth of further remarks in the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall.

The second speech, more freewheeling than his first, saw Trump criticize his predecessor, former President Biden, for issuing pardons to members of the former House Select Committee on Jan. 6 and others, like retired Gen. Mark Milley.

“We’re going to turn our country around, and we’re going to turn it around fast. And I think it was a better speech than the one I made upstairs,” Trump joked in those remarks.