‘New golden age’: Anti-woke beer company teams up with ‘MAGA Babe’ influencers to launch new calendar

FIRST ON FOX: The anti-woke beer company Ultra Right has officially released its annual swimsuit calendar highlighting “MAGA Babes” after the calendar went viral on social media last year.

The calendar, named “Conservative Dad’s™ MAGA Babes: Make America Hot & Healthy Again,” is being billed by Ultra Right as “a bold and unapologetic celebration of health, beauty, and American values.”

“America is entering a new golden age in 2025—leaving woke culture in the dust. Companies like Sports Illustrated clearly missed the memo,” Ultra Right said in a press release. ” Their 2025 bikini calendar features a morbidly obese woman, promoting poor health as something to celebrate. The MAGA Babes Calendar is here to set the record straight: it’s time to take health and fitness seriously—and look hot doing it.”

The calendar is available for purchase on the company’s website and has over $200 in discounts.

“Each month highlights a different MAGA Babe wearing a MAGA hat and how they stay ‘Hot & Healthy’, hilarious woke-free holidays and fun, includes an exclusive discount or promo code, and showcases the “Dad Joke of the Month,’” the press release states.

Seth Weathers, Ultra Right’s CEO, told Fox News Digital in a statement that “MAGA Babes are in and woke is out.”

“The left tried to drag us down to their drab, overweight, blue-haired level—but on November 5th, America said no!” Weathers said. “Throughout history, men have conquered nations and waged wars for the love of beautiful, cheerful women. We’re bringing that attitude back. We’ll probably start with Greenland, but who knows what we’ll conquer for these MAGA Babes!”

“Led by our iconic First Lady, real beauty is finally being celebrated once again.”

Ultra Right, a ‘woke-free’ beer company that was launched as an alternative to Bud Light after its promotion of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that received significant pushback from conservatives, released a similar calendar last year featuring former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and several other conservative influencers.

The company devoted 10% of its calendar sales to the Riley Gaines Center to defend women’s sports from “extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy women’s athletics.”

Gaines told FOX Business after the calendar was released that the campaign raised $20,000 for her group.

“Beer companies used to be about great beer, American patriotism, fun, fast cars, and beautiful real women,” Weathers said at the time. “We’re bringing back all these things, but better than ever.”