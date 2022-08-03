New executive director of liberal dark money education group has repeatedly called to defund the police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new executive director of a liberal dark money education group intent on combating conservative-led school reforms ahead of the midterms has repeatedly called for defunding the police.

Heather Harding celebrated her new role as executive director at Campaign for Our Shared Future on Monday, tweeting, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be leading this organization that’s been on the frontlines of the fight for equity and inclusion in public education.”

Campaign for Our Shared Future, which bills itself as a grassroots and non-partisan effort, is part of one of the most prominent left-wing dark money networks in the United States. Its launch follows conservative parents bombarding school board meetings in numerous states over what they say is their local schools teaching critical race theory and gender ideology to children.

Harding told Politico on Monday that the group has already raised $9 million and has identified 15 states where it plans to operate during the midterms and in 2024, including Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to Social Blade, a social media analytics tool, Harding has deleted 2,588 tweets since starting in her new role last month.

Multiple tweets that currently remain active on Harding’s account slam law enforcement as irredeemable and inhumane.

“#Defundthepolice There is really nothing else that will work, y’all,” Harding tweeted during the national George Floyd unrest on June 5, 2020. “We need to start again from scratch.”

“Stop calling them law enforcement–they haven’t followed a damn law yet! #Stopkillingus #Defundthepolice,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“Defund the police. Fund schools,” Harding declared on May 31, 2020.

Harding was vocal about her negative views on law enforcement even before the Floyd protests, tweeting on June 28, 2017: “I want to live in a world where police don’t kill people.”

Campaign for Our Shared Future did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to Washington, D.C. business records, Campaign for Our Shared Future, the group’s 501(c)(3) educational arm, is fiscally sponsored by the New Venture Fund. Meanwhile, Campaign for Our Shared Future Action Fund, its 501(c)(4) advocacy arm, falls under the Sixteen Thirty Fund. The funds registered the respective groups in early May.

The New Venture Fund and Sixteen Thirty Fund are both nonprofit incubators managed by the D.C.-based Arabella Advisors consulting firm. The funds each provide their tax and legal status to dozens of left-wing nonprofits that fall under their auspices. Due to this setup, the groups they fiscally sponsor are exempt from providing tax records to the IRS, further shielding information such as their finances from the public.

The Arabella Advisors-managed dark money network, which also includes other nonprofit fiscal sponsors such as the Windward Fund, Hopewell Fund and North Fund, pulled in an astronomical $1.6 billion in cash from deep-pocketed Democratic donors in 2020, their most recent tax records show.

Campaign for Our Shared Future’s website contains practically no information on the individuals involved with the group. Ernie Grigg, Campaign for Our Shared Future’s communications and research director, told Fox News Digital in June that they are still relatively new and do not have anything to add besides their mission statement and information contained on their website.

“Every child deserves an inclusive, meaningful education that supports their health, learning, and success in life,” Grigg wrote. “An excellent K-12 education, inclusive of and accessible to all, is the foundation of a healthy multi-racial democracy. The Campaign for Our Shared Future fights for equitable, anti-racist programs, practices, and policies that sustain schools and ensure opportunity for every child and a brighter future for us all.”

“Our vision is a society that guarantees an accessible, inclusive, high-quality education as the right of every child and the foundation of a healthy multi-racial democracy,” Grigg wrote.