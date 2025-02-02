New DNC vice chair previously called for ICE to be abolished

Newly elected Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg has previously called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished and for the defunding of police.

“Defund the police not USPS,” Hogg, who first entered the national spotlight after surviving the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, said in an X post on Aug. 15, 2020.

“Abolish ICE,” Hogg said in a different post two weeks earlier.

The posts, which were made more than two years after Hogg survived the Florida school shooting, came as he became increasingly involved in political activism, most notably by his staunch advocacy for stricter gun laws.

Now just 24 years old, Hogg took to social media early Sunday to celebrate his election to leadership within the DNC.

“I’ve just been elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC. I’m deeply grateful to the members for their trust and belief in me and I don’t take it lightly. Now it’s time to get to work,” Hogg said in a post on X, going on to promise a “Democratic Party that is authentic, relatable, earns people’s trust, and wins again.”

“It’s time we stop surrendering, go on offense, and take the fight to Donald Trump and every single Republican who is gutting our rights, attacking workers, and rigging the system for the wealthy and well-connected,” Hogg said.

But the elevation of Hogg to vice chair of the DNC also comes at a time of deep soul-searching for the Democratic Party, with many analysts blaming the party’s poor 2024 showing on its seemingly soft stances on crime and illegal immigration.

Nevertheless, Hogg called on the party to “rethink the way we’ve been doing things” in his post on X, arguing that it is vital “to rid our party of its judgmental attitudes, and do the work to win back every group we lost this year, from the working class to young people.”

The DNC did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.