New development in crucial Senate race as Republicans work to flip blue-state seat

Fresh off headlines that the Democrats’ Senate nominee in Maryland received an improper tax credit, new documents indicate that Angela Alsobrooks also was late in paying thousands of dollars in homeowners association fees.

According to documents obtained by Fox News, Alsobrooks failed to pay $8,121 in homeowners association fees on time in seven cases from 2008 through 2021.

The fees, known as HOA fees, are usually assessed monthly or quarterly by a homeowners’ association to pay for the services it provides.

Alsobrooks, the chief executive of Prince George’s County – Maryland’s second-largest county – faces former two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in a competitive race to succeed Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring this year after serving nearly two decades in the Senate and nearly six decades as a state and then federal lawmaker.

The Senate contest in the overwhelmingly blue state is one of a handful that may decide if the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority in the November elections.

Polling in the summer indicated a close contest, but the most recent survey released last week by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland pointed to an 11-point lead by Alsosbrooks. But this month’s acknowledgment of an improper tax credit received by Alsobrooks handed Hogan some political ammunition.

The Alsobrooks’ campaign said the candidate would pay back taxes after improperly taking advantage of property tax breaks.

The tax credits, which Alsobrooks did not qualify for, included one meant for low-income senior citizens and a homestead tax break, which is restricted to homes listed as an owner’s primary residence.

Alsobrooks’ campaign noted that Hogan in 2016 also received a tax break on his Maryland home while he was living in the governor’s mansion in Annapolis. But governors are exempt from residency requirements.

Democrats control the Senate by a razor-thin 51-49 margin, and Republicans are looking at a favorable election map this year with Democrats defending 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs.

One of those seats is in West Virginia, a deep-red state that former President Trump carried by nearly 40 points in 2020. With moderate Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Joe Manchin, a former governor, not seeking re-election, flipping the seat is nearly a sure thing for the GOP.

Republicans are also aiming to flip seats in Ohio and Montana, two states Trump comfortably carried four years ago. And five more Democrat-held seats up for grabs this year are in crucial presidential election battleground states.

With Democrats trying to protect their fragile Senate majority, Hogan’s late entry into the race in February gave them an unexpected headache in a state previously considered safe territory. Hogan left the governor’s office at the beginning of 2023 with very positive approval and favorable ratings.

But three GOP-held seats – Texas, Florida, and Nebraska – are considered competitive with less than six weeks to go until Election Day.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.