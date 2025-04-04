New book details Obama’s strained relationship with Democratic party: ‘Obama destroyed that s—‘

Former President Barack Obama sought to distance himself from the Democratic Party after leaving it in shambles following his departure from the White House, according to a new book.

The book, “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,”published by William Morrow and Company, claims that Obama was never a Democratic Party loyalist. Instead, the authors allege, Obama curried favor from a group of “Black professionals” for his campaigns, unlike former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former President Joe Biden.

Additionally, Obama’s creation of Organizing for Action — a nonprofit that launched in 2012 following Obama’s re-election to advance his legislative priorities — fractured the Democratic Party, according to the book, authored by political journalists Jonathan Allen ofNBC News and Amie Parnes of The Hill.

“Though Organizing for Action never realized his vision, it competed with the party for power and money,” the book said. “He left the Democratic Party far weaker than he found it. Or, as one Black party operative put it, ‘Obama destroyed that s—.’”

The book also detailed how the Clintons, along with Biden and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile and a few other party operatives, sought to “rebuild the party infrastructure” following Obama’s 2016 departure from the White House. This meant preventing far-left Democrats from seizing control of the party and ensuring party loyalists ran the show, according to the book.

“By helping install party loyalists at the national and state committees over the course of years, these establishment Democrats kept progressive outsiders at bay. ‘You know who did that?’ said one Black Biden ally familiar with the maneuvering. ‘Bill and Hillary motherf—ing Clinton,’” the book related.

“Fight,” released Tuesday, also revealed how Obama remained hesitant to back former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election to replace Biden, amid concerns about his mental fitness. The book claimed that Obama didn’t believe Harris had the capacity to beat now-President Donald Trump in the November 2024 race, frustrating Harris.

Ultimately, Obama endorsed Harris five days after Biden announced he would not run for office again in the 2024 race — a delay that offended Harris and required some “mending” between the two Democrats, a source close to Obama said, Allen and Parnes wrote.

A spokesperson for Obama’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Even so, Obama’s wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, appeared at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024 after Harris clinched the party’s nomination.

“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” Michelle Obama said at the convention. “She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency and she is one of the most dignified — a tribute to her mother, to my mother, and probably to your mother, too, the embodiment of the stories we tell ourselves about this country.”

Meanwhile, Democrat strategists predict that Barack Obama’s influence over the Democratic Party is waning, and some have suggested he is out of touch with the appeal of Trump.

For example, political commentator and author Ben Burgess wrote an op-ed after Obama delivered a speech at the Obama Democracy Forum that part of the “problem” is Obama doesn’t understand why Trump won the 2024 election and that the American public should stop listening to the former president.

“​​Obama’s characteristic rhetorical virtues were on full display,” Burgess wrote in December 2024 for MSNBC, following Obama’s speech. “He was a constitutional law professor before he was a politician, and he still sounds like one. At the same time, he was a once-in-a-generation talent as a political communicator. He knows how to convey a complex set of ideas in a digestible and appealing way.”

“But there was a massive gaping hole at the center of his speech,” the op-ed stated. “He still doesn’t understand why his eight years in power culminated in the rise of Trump.”

“Fight” details how Trump secured the White House for a second term and the fallout of his victory for the Democratic Party. It is based on interviews Allen and Parnes conducted with more than 150 political insiders, according to the book’s description.

