New Air Force One paint job revealed in Pentagon budget proposal

The Pentagon plans to spend $800.9 million for a new red, white and blue Air Force One, according to its latest budget request.

The Air Force request is for the VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization program listed in the Pentagon’s $705.4 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2021. The aircraft would replace the current Air Force One, a Boeing 747-200, with a modified Boeing 747-8, according to budget documents released Monday.

The plane is depicted with a white top half with red and blue streaks on the bottom. The look is significantly different than the current white and light blue color that has been in use since the 1960s when the Kennedy administration introduced the scheme.

The new look is similar to patterns on planes used by President Trump’s former airline, Trump Shuttle, which was shut down in months after opening for business decades ago.

The new Air Force One will “provide the President, staff, and guests with safe and reliable air transportation at the same level of security and communications capability available in the White House,” the budget request said.

Trump unveiled plans for a new Air Force One look during an interview with ABC News last year.

“Here’s your new Air Force One and I’m doing that for other presidents, not for me,” he said while holding a rendering of the redesigned aircraft.

In 2018, the Pentagon signed a $3.9 billion contract with Boeing to build a new fleet of two Air Force One planes. The budget request also includes funds for the continuance of engineering, manufacturing development and modifications to the aircraft.