New ad ties vulnerable Dem senator to Biden’s ‘failing’ record ahead of CNN Presidential Debate

FIRST ON FOX: Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno released an ad on the morning of Thursday’s CNN Presidential Debate linking his vulnerable Democrat opponent’s policies to those of President Biden that will be featured on stage in Atlanta.

“Sherrod Brown voted with Biden 99% of the time,” the Moreno ad says as two men ride a tandem bicycle with the license plate JB SB, the initials of Ohio Democratic Gov. Sherrod Brown and President Biden, in Washington, D.C.

“Sherrod Brown & Biden combined 100 years in office,” the new ad says. “Sherrod Brown & Biden oppose a border wall.”

The ad also says the pair “support amnesty for illegals” and that “prices are up 20%” in the Brown and Biden economy.

“Don’t let extreme liberals Sherrod Brown and Joe Biden take America for a ride,” the ad says at the close before Brown and Biden crash their bicycle.

The Moreno campaign also unveiled JustLikeBiden.com on Thursday, where information on the similarities between Biden and Brown’s policies can be found underneath a banner that reads, “Sherrod Brown is always ridin’ with Biden.”

“Sherrod Brown said it best: his politics are not much different than Joe Biden’s,” Moreno Communications Director Reagan McCarthy told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Brown votes with Biden almost 100% of the time and has helped create the invasion at our southern border, a dismal economy with record-high inflation, and a war on American energy. The Biden-Brown agenda is failing Ohio and Ohioans will retire them both in November.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brown campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Brown’s race against Moreno in November will be one of the most closely watched in the country. Many view it as one of the best opportunities Republicans have to take back control of the Senate, which Democrats currently hold by a 51-49 margin.

The Cook Political Report ranks the Senate race in Ohio as a “toss up.”