Never-Trump group reveals midterm plans, days after never-Biden group announces 2024 plan

The Republican Accountability PAC, a never-Trump group, plans to spend around $10 million in the upcoming midterms against Trump-endorsed candidates and those who believe the 2020 election was stolen, while a group of anti-Biden Democrats are gearing up to fight against the president’s potential re-election effort.

“RAPAC is working to defeat these extremist, anti-democracy Republicans in November,” said RAPAC Executive Director Sarah Longwell. The PAC is known for their anti-Trump agenda, helping fund only the campaigns of Republican candidates who have spoken out against former President Donald Trump and believe he is responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Despite the national political headwinds facing Democrats, Republicans are nominating radical candidates who will alienate a decisive voting bloc, college-educated suburban voters,” Longwell told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

She said that the new high-budget campaign will focus on “making sure that those crucial voters know just how extreme and anti-democratic Republican candidates are in their state, starting with Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.”

In February 2021, the organization launched a $1 million “Thank you” campaign in support of Republican candidates who voted to impeach president Trump. Among these politicians were Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

The organization has also launched another million dollar “Resign” campaign, placing billboards across the country that single out GOP members of Congress and call on them to resign for their “roles” in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A few of these members include Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Ark., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Earlier this week, a campaign with similar motives was launched by progressive never-Biden group RootsAction, which revealed plans to spend six figures against President Biden if he seeks re-election in 2024.

“Our message is less to Democratic candidates for Congress than to Biden himself,” RootsAction confounder Jeff Cohan told Fox News Digital Wednesday. “If the president were to announce that he will not be the 2024 Democratic standard-bearer, that would help shift voters’ attention to the extremism of GOP candidates in 2022 on gun rights, on reproductive freedom, on climate change denial, and on leading Republicans’ defense of former President Trump who doesn’t believe in the peaceful transfer of power.”

When asked about the recent NYT/Siena College poll at the White House Congressional Picnic on Tuesday, despite it revealing that two thirds of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek re-election in 2024, the president told a reporter: “They want me to run… Read the polls, Jack.”

More a majority of Americans think neither Trump nor Biden should run for president in 2024, according to a recent poll, but a larger majority is opposed to Biden running for re-election than Trump.