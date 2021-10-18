Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Democrat from Nevada, was briefly hospitalized on Sunday after being involved in a car crash, a report said.

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that the governor has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after suffering minor external injuries. Sisolak’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The station, citing police, reported that the governor and the other driver were the sole occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash. Both had minor injuries. The station released a photo of the crash scene that showed significant damage to the front of the car and an SUV.

Sisolak was elected in 2018, becoming the first Democratic governor of Nevada in two decades. He won his party’s nomination as the more moderate of the two candidates.

