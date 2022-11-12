Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto inches closer to overtaking Adam Laxalt

Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to overtaking the lead that Republican Adam Laxalt has.

Following the latest updates from Clark County, Laxalt’s lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes after the county tallied 27,229 votes, resulting in a pickup of 8,190 votes for the incumbent senator.

Clark County is Nevada’s most populous county, with roughly 2.29 million people.

In the race for governor, Republican Joe Lombardo has unseated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.

Lombardo is the only Republican to flip a governor’s seat this election cycle.

In Clark County, the deadline for all ballots to be counted is Tuesday.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said during a Friday press conference that they are reaching the “tail-end of what we need to do.”

Washoe County, the state’s second-largest county, still has about 23,000 ballots left to count, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.