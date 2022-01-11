Nevada Republican governor candidate Lombardo shatters fundraising records as GOP eyes Silver State

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican candidate for Nevada governor shattered fundraising records for both parties as the GOP seeks to flip the Silver State governor’s mansion.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, one of nine GOP candidates who are vying for the party’s nomination, announced on Tuesday that his campaign has raised $3.1 million since entering the Nevada gubernatorial race in late June.

The Republican nominee, who will be chosen in a June primary, will aim to unseat Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in a state President Biden won by less than three percentage points in 2020.

The fundraising haul is a record-breaking one for a nonelection year, outraising any Democrat or Republican candidate, as well as any incumbent or challenger, in state history, Lombardo’s campaign said.

“I’m truly honored by the tremendous show of support my campaign has received so far,” Lombardo told Fox News in a statement. “For far too long, Steve Sisolak and Nevada’s radical, single-party state rule have failed us, and I think these numbers clearly reflect that Nevadans are ready for something new.”

“To every Nevadan who is desperate for safer streets, better schools, and a stronger economy: Hold on, help is on the way,” he continued. “My campaign is just getting started, and we’re on the way to deliver true leadership in 2022. Together, this will be the year we take back our state!”

Nevada has also been rated a toss-up election by several analysts and pundits, which is only further solidified by the over two-to-one rate of Democrats becoming Republicans in December.

The GOP is also jazzed up after its Virginia gubernatorial win by Republican Glenn Youngkin over Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Sisolak was named on of The Hill’s “seven most vulnerable governors” up for reelection this year.

Lombardo did not, however, appear at a Republican debate in Reno last week. Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, attorney Joey Gilbert, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and venture capitalist Guy Nohra appeared. Air Force veteran Tom Heck, businessman Mickey Lufkin, doctor Fred Simon and real estate broker Barak Zilberberg also appeared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.