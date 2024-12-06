Nevada Dems say ‘working-class’ states need to be prioritized in 2028 primary schedule

The Nevada Democratic Party is imploring its national party leaders to focus more on “diverse, working-class states” when it considers how to “rebuild” after this year’s election.

A Thursday press release from the state-level party in Nevada called on national party leaders and potential candidates under consideration to be the next Democratic National Committee Chair to “elevate” working-class states to the front of the presidential primary calendar for 2028. The press release cited a process that has typically started with states that are “overwhelmingly college-educated, white, or less competitive.”

DNC CHAIR FIRES BACK AFTER BERNIE SANDERS CLAIMS DEMS LOST WORKING CLASS IN ELECTION: ‘STRAIGHT UP BS’

“If Democrats want to win back working class voters and rebuild our broad coalition of voters of color, we should elevate the most working class and most diverse battleground state in the nation to be the first presidential preference primary for the 2028 cycle,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno said.

Selecting the Democratic Party’s calendar for presidential primaries is a main responsibility of the Democratic National Committee. Nevada has historically been a caucus state, but in 2024, the state’s Democratic Party led the transition to a state-run primary, which the group said in its press release beat the state’s 2008 caucus record for voter turnout.

NEVADA GOV SPEAKS OUT AGAINST TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN’S SPORTS AHEAD OF CONTROVERSIAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Nevada has historically been among the first few states to hold either a presidential primary or caucus during the last several elections, according to Federal Elections Commission data, but it has been preceded by states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Last month, after it became apparent that Democrats would not come out of the election with the upper hand, Democratic lawmakers, labor leaders, students and political pundits all came out with their own forensic analysis of what happened, with many suggesting the party needed to refocus on winning back working-class voters.

CENTRIST DEMS TURN ON FAR LEFT AFTER THE ELECTION: ‘IDENTITY POLITICS’ IS ‘ABSOLUTELY KILLING US’

“There is more to lose than there is to gain politically from pandering to a far left that is more representative of Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok than it is of the real world,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said following the election. “The working class is not buying the ivory-towered nonsense that the far left is selling.”

Meanwhile, Brent Booker, the general president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, said that the party has not “fully embraced, and hasn’t for decades, really, working-class people.”

“We have to deconstruct and reconstruct the Democratic Party if they’re going to be the party of working people,” Booker added.

In response to similar claims from progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arguing that Democrats have lost the working class, former Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison called the idea “straight-up BS.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment on this story but did not hear back in time for publication.