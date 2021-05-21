Netflix CEO donates $3M to defend Gavin Newsom against recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall campaign received a $3 million donation from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, a Thursday filing to the California secretary of state said, according to reports.

It was the Stop The Republican Recall committee’s largest donation to date, according to Politico.

Newsom, who is expected to face a recall vote in the fall due to an effort started by Republicans and others who criticized his coronavirus restrictions, has an advantage over his challengers in that state law allows him to raise unlimited amounts of money. Conversely, his challengers are limited to $32,400 in their direct accounts because of campaign laws.

State law views Newsom’s defense of the recall effort as an issue, not a run for office, according to Politico.

Earlier this year, a filing showed Hastings also donated $32,400 and $29,600 to Newsom’s campaign. His wife donated identical amounts.

In 2018, Hastings reportedly donated $7 million to a charter school-related political action committee that backed Antonio Villaraigosa, one of Newsom’s primary opponents, before Newsom advanced to the general election, Deadline reported.

Hastings is a longtime Democratic donor.

Newsom has received other big-name donations from celebrities like filmmaker J.J. Abrams; San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York and billionaire couple Stewart and Lynda Resnick, according to Politico.

Republican challengers to Newsom include John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018; former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose; former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

State election officials announced last month the recall effort had garnered more than the 1.5 million valid signatures needed make the ballot.

If the Newsom recall formally qualifies for the ballot, as expected, voters would be asked two questions — first, whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50% support removing Newsom, the second question would be a list of candidates running to replace the governor.