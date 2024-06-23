Netanyahu doubles down on claim that Biden admin is reducing weapons shipments to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this weekend repeated his claim that the U.S. is sending less and less military aid to Israel.

Netanyahu described a “dramatic drop” over the past four months in comments to his cabinet this weekend. He said he spent weeks pleading unsuccessfully with U.S. officials in private, leading to the public video he published last week calling out the drop in U.S. support.

“I greatly appreciate the support of President Biden and the American administration for Israel. Since the start of the war, the U.S. has given us support in spirit and in material – defensive and offensive means,” Netanyahu began.

“But four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the US. For long weeks, we turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited. We did this time and again. We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize – we did so behind closed doors. We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change. Certain items arrived sporadically, but the munitions at large remained behind,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, but they did not immediately respond. President Biden’s administration had previously denied that there was any drop in aid after Netanyahu raised the issue publicly. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. was “perplexed” by Netanyahu’s claims. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We generally do not know what he’s talking about.”

Netanyahu’s video referenced a conversation he had with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his trip to Israel last week. He said he had expressed his “deep appreciation” for U.S. support but tacked on heavy criticism as well.

“I also said something else, I said it’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

His remarks came hours after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant traveled to Washington for meetings with senior officials. A statement from Gallant’s office said he would discuss “maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in the region,” but made no mention of the weapons issue.

The spat is only the latest indicator of a growing rift between Netanyahu’s government and the Biden administration. The White House has grown increasingly critical of his leadership over the past months as the death toll in Gaza has risen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.