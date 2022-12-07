Neither Trump nor Biden? Polls show where voters stand in support of top 2024 presidential contenders

Several early polls reveal that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the 2024 presidential candidate most GOP voters want, while Americans would like to see someone other than President Biden as the Democratic nominee next cycle.

According to a recent Marquette Law School poll, 63% of voters would rather see DeSantis as the GOP pick over former President Trump, who received only 36% support in the survey.

Among Republican-identifying respondents, DeSantis — who has not said he is interested in running for president in 2024 — secured a 10-point lead over the former president, gaining 55% support over 45% for Trump. The Marquette Law School survey was conducted from Nov. 15-22, with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Another 2024 survey, conducted by The Marist Poll, found that 52% of Republicans believe the GOP has the best chance of winning the next presidential election if a candidate other than Trump, who announced his 2024 candidacy in mid-Novemner, was on the general election ballot. About 46% of Democrats think their party’s best chances as remaining in power would be with a nominee other than Biden.

A November Marist poll showed an increasing number of voters who want a Democratic nominee other than Biden in 2024. About 54% of respondents said they would like a Democratic candidate other than Biden in 2024, up 10-points from an October Marist poll that revealed 44% would not want Biden to as the nominee.

The Marist survey was conducted form Nov. 14-16. The margin of error among Democrat and Democratic-leaning independents sits at plus or minus 6.5 percentage points, while the margin of error for Republicans and Republican-leaning independents came to 6.9 percentage points.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that 43% of voters would like to see DeSantis as the Republican nominee, while only 29% are rooting for Trump to represent the party in 2024. Republican voters were evenly split between the two candidates, 44% to 44%, between who they would like to see win the GOP primary next cycle.

After Trump announced he will make a third bid for the presidency, 57% of adults in the poll said it was a bad move from the former president, while 34% support the decision.

Despite 68% of Americans saying Biden should not seek re-election, the poll found that voters have a higher favorable opinion of the Democrat than of rumored 2024 opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, 38% to 28%. The Quinnipiac University poll has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points and was conducted from Nov. 16-20.

A Fox News poll found that the majority of registered voters, 54%, would vote for a candidate other than Biden in 2024, while 33% would seek to re-elect the president. The Fox News poll was conducted Oct. 9-12, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

A July poll from Suffolk University asking voters who they would rather see run for president in place of Biden, found Vice President Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., were tied for first place, both receiving 18% support. About 16% said they would like to see Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg run next cycle.

Among other top Democratic contenders for the 2024 presidential election, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., received 11% support and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was the choice candidate for 10% of voters, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif, secured 8% support. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also received 8% support for another White House bid in the summer poll.

The Suffolk poll was conducted from July 22-25, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Neither Biden nor DeSantis have announced a bid for the presidency.

