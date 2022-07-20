Neil Parrott wins GOP nomination to represent Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland Del. Neil Parrott has defeated former journalist Matthew Foldi and his other Republican primary challengers in the race to represent Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District in the House.

Following the 2020 census, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan approved a new congressional map in the state. The new boundaries for the Sixth District, which stretches from Germantown through Cumberland, provided Republicans with an opportunity to gain ground in the state.

Six GOP candidates — including Parrott, Matthew Foldi, Colt Black, Jonathan Jenkins, Robert Poissonnier, and Mariela Roca — faced off for the Republican nomination to represent the district.

Parrott will face off against Democratic Rep. David Trone, the district’s current member in the House, who won his own primary Tuesday. Trone, the co-founder of Total Wine & More who has an estimated net worth of more than $10 million, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Speaking to Fox News Digital last week, Foldi suggested he is the best candidate to defeat Trone and insisted he is focused on “uniting the Republican Party at a time when sometimes that’s easier said than done.”

Foldi and Parrott, both leading candidates in the race, racked up a number of prominent endorsements.

Foldi, a former investigative journalist for the Washington Free Beacon, received endorsements from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House GOP Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, Donald Trump Jr., and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Parrot, an Eagle Scout and current State Delegate in Maryland’s General Assembly, received endorsements from The Washington Post, the Conservative Political Action Coalition, and Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md. Prior to redistricting, Parrott ran to represent the 6th District in 2020 and was defeated by Trone in the general election.

Ahead of the primary election, Parrott told Fox News Digital he was not concerned with the “out of state” endorsements Foldi had received.

The 6th District now includes all of Frederick County with Western Maryland.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this article.