Neera Tanden joins Biden WH as adviser after OMB nomination pulled

Neera Tanden is a member of the Biden administration after all, according to reports.

Tanden, 50, a liberal activist who was nominated by Biden to head the Office of Management and Budget – until the nomination was withdrawn in March over a lack of support for Tanden on Capitol Hill – has now joined the White House as a senior adviser, CNN first reported.

Tanden will reportedly focus on making changes to the Affordable Care Act – the health care legislation passed during the Obama administration – in the event the Supreme Court strikes it down, the report said.

Her nomination to OMB was withdrawn, despite a “full-scale effort” to find Senate votes, when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said some of her past Twitter messages suggested she would have a “toxic and detrimental” relationship with Congress if confirmed.

Tanden reportedly deleted more than 1,000 old Twitter messages, including many critical of Republicans, after being nominated.

Back in March, Biden said he planned for find a place in his administration for Tanden after her nomination for OMB was withdrawn. Her new role won’t require Senate approval.

“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work,” the president said at the time.

Fox News’ Samuel Dorman contributed to this story.