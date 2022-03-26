Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign from Congress after lying to FBI

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., announced Saturday that he will resign from Congress after he was convicted by a California jury for lying to authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

In a letter to members of the House, Fortenberry, who has served as Congressman for Nebraska’s 1st congressional district since 2005, said he was resigning from Congress, effective at the end of this month.

“It has been my honor to serve with you in the United States House of Representatives,” he said in the letter. “Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve.”