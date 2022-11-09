Nebraska passes voter photo ID measure for upcoming elections

Nebraska voters on Tuesday approved a new photo identification requirement for upcoming elections.

Two-thirds of U.S. states already required some form of identification to vote, although not all mandated a photo ID.

Nebraska was among the states without an ID requirement, but not without years of efforts from Republicans in the Legislature. Lawmakers are expected to iron out the details later.

This measure made the ballot due to Marlene Ricketts, the mother of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and the initiative’s main financial backer.

Ricketts claimed the 2020 election revealed that “people had concern about the integrity of our voting systems.” However, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Nebraska, which supporters acknowledged. They contended the law was needed to prevent future abuse.

Democrats argue that such requirements are meant to tamp down voter turnout by minorities and others who are more likely to not have appropriate ID and tend to vote for the party.

In Arizona, the votes were still being counted for a measure that would eliminate an alternative of providing two documents that included a voter’s name and address in place of an existing photo ID.

Those voting by mail — the majority of the state — would have to list their date of birth and either their driver’s license number, a state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.