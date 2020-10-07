Nebraska mail-in voting: What to know

As the United States draws nearer to a presidential election in the midst of a deadly pandemic, many states are accommodating voters to minimize in-person contact at the polls, including Nebraska.

Nebraska is one of a number of “no excuse” states that are allowing voters to request absentee ballots without providing a reason for needing one.

Residents have until Oct. 23 to request a ballot to be sent to them in the mail. Applications have to be signed physically, but they can be scanned or captured in a photo and emailed to the local county election official. Alternatively, voters can mail or fax their request.

All ballots must be received by the time polls close on Election Day, Nov. 3, whether they are sent in the mail or delivered in person.

After ballots are submitted, voters can check their status through the state’s ballot tracking system.

The early voting period began in Nebraska on Oct. 5. Besides voting by mail, Nebraska voters can also vote in person during the early voting period and on Election Day.