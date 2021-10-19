Nebraska congressman expects indictment over allegedly lying to FBI

Nebraska Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Tuesday he expects the federal government to indict him for allegedly lying about illegal campaign funds he received in 2016.

“I feel so personally betrayed,” Fortenberry said, alleging he has been wrongfully accused.

In a video released by the congressman, Fortenberry explained he illegally received funds from a foreign national but said at the time he was unaware of the transaction.

The individuals involved in the illegal transaction were later charged.

FBI JOINS INVESTIGATION INTO ORANGE COUNTY OIL SPILL AS LA-AREA CRISES MOUNT

But the nine-term congressman is now being accused of lying to the FBI after agents investigating the matter approached him at his Lincoln home in 2019.

“I let them into my house. I answered their questions,” he said while sitting in a pickup truck with his wife and dog. “Later we went back and answered further questions. I told them what I knew and understood.”

Prosecutors in California have charged Fortenberry with lying to federal agents.

“We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them,” Fortenberry said in the video. “This is wrong on so many levels.”

ANDREW MCCABE, FBI OFFICIAL FIRED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, GETS PENSION RESTORED

A campaign spokesperson for the congressman did not answer Fox News’ questions on the indictment but pointed to a message released by the congressman’s wife.

In a message to supporters, Celeste Fortenberry said the charges have “all the markings of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out.”

“This accusation is entirely false. Jeff did not lie to the FBI,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted, Fortenberry could face up to five years in prison for making a false statement to the FBI.

The congressman asked his supporters Tuesday for prayers and said, “Hopefully this all ends happily for the sake of justice, for the sake of my own integrity, for the sake of the American system.”