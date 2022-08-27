Nearly 50 more migrants pour into NYC from Texas, 14 hotels now used for housing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another bus carrying approximately 50 illegal migrants arrived in New York City Saturday from Texas, with another bus expected later in the morning.

Migrants transported to New York City were mostly young men, as well several women.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 migrants to the Big Apple in a bid to draw attention to the ongoing immigration crisis on the southern border.

New York officials said this week that the city is using 14 hotels to provide housing to the new arrivals.

5 MORE MIGRANT BUSES FROM TEXAS ARRIVE IN NYC AS ABBOTT CALLS OUT ADAMS’ ‘HYPOCRISY’

“Texas is filling the gaps left in Biden’s absence at our border,” Abbott wrote on social media after the Saturday buses arrived. “We’ve made over 19,000 arrests, seized over 335.5M lethal fentanyl doses, & sent over 7,400 migrants on buses to DC and over 1,500 to NYC. While Biden ignores the crisis, Texas steps up.”

Supporters see Abbott’s bus program as forcing liberal cities and government to deal with the reality of mass illegal immigration.

NPR BLASTS GOP GOVERNORS FOR BUSING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO DC ‘WITH NO PLAN FOR WHAT’S NEXT’

New York City and Washington D.C. have positioned themselves as “sanctuary cities.”

Critics say the buses are a cheap ploy for attention.

“He’s weaponizing asylum seekers,” Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs said. “It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT PLEDGES TO KEEP SENDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO NYC, DC DESPITE MAYORS’ OUTRAGE

Castro was not the only official in Mayor Eric Adams’s administration to blast Abbott. City Comptroller Brad Lander said Abbott’s action are “inhumane” and “disgusting.”

Lander said the city’s resources are being stretched thin as they provide shelter, food, legal services and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city’s shelter system is “right up at its capacity,” and they are looking into expanding and renting hotel space.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.