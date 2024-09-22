NC rallygoers ‘praying’ that Trump wins, slam Dem rhetoric calling him a ‘threat’ after assassination attempts

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Fired-up attendees at former President Trump’s North Carolina rally are “praying that he wins” in November, explaining that they are infuriated over Democratic rhetoric regarding the GOP nominee.

Trump held an outdoor campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday – a battleground state that the Republican nominee narrowly won in the 2020 presidential race.

Rallygoers spoke with Fox News Digital about why they showed up to Saturday’s event, and what their thoughts on the current state of the 2024 election.

“We need Trump to save this country,” Sharron from New Bern, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

One individual, Richard, told Fox that he was at the rally to “get this world straightened back out” and elect Trump in 2024.

Several attendees expressed uncertainty about the fairness of the 2024 election. Asked whether they think it will be fair, one individual said “definitely not.”

“Yes, I hope so,” one woman, Tammy, told Fox News Digital.

“I absolutely do not,” another attendee told Fox. “It infuriates me to the fact that I’m almost in tears. I’m so passionate about it.”

“If he doesn’t get in, we are gonna to lose everything,” she added. “What they put this man through is despicable, and I just pray for him every day.”

Since July, two individuals have attempted to assassinate Trump – one during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the other allegedly on a golf course in Florida.

Several rallygoers said they believe Democratic rhetoric labeling Trump a “threat” contributed to the attempts on his life.

“I absolutely think its appalling that they continue to do that,” one attendee said. “The day after, they were still making false claims about him, saying he’s a threat to democracy, the campaigns were full of lies and I just can’t fathom how anyone can support this other administration.”

“That definitely contributed to that. If they call him tyrant, [a] threat to democracy, they make him basically Hitler,” an individual, from South Korea, attending the event told Fox.