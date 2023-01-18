NC Democrat AG Stein announces run for governor, immediately slams Lt Gov Robinson

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein slammed Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s stances on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights as Stein announced his candidacy for governor Wednesday.

“Today, there’s a different set of bomb throwers who threaten our freedoms and our future. While some politicians spark division, ignite hate and fan the flames of bigotry,” Stein says in a 2024 gubernatorial video announcement alongside clips of Robinson speaking at various public events, including an appearance with former President Donald Trump.

Stein, a Democrat, references Robinson’s remarks during a May 2022 appearance at Charlotte’s Freedom House wherein Robinson stated “we are called to be led by men.”

“When it was time to face down Goliath, [God] sent David. Not Davita. David,” Robinson, a Republican, is seen saying in the clip.

Robinson later released a video to address the comments, saying they were “directed towards men, encouraging men to stand up and take on the role of leadership as well.”

The lieutenant governor said he was prompting men to become leaders in the various spheres of their lives, including their homes, families and communities.

The ad then cuts to another clip of Robinson at a separate event where he is seen calling homosexuality “filth.” These comments in particular resulted in several North Carolina representatives calling for his resignation at the time.

Stein’s ad then slams Robinson’s abortion stance, showing a clip of Robinson calling abortion “a scourge that needs to be run out of this land.”

“Robinson wants to tell you who you can marry, when you be pregnant and who you should hate,” Stein says before formally announcing his gubernatorial bid.

“I’m running for governor because I believe in a very different North Carolina. One rooted in our shared values of freedom, justice and opportunity for everyone. And I believe the fights we choose show who we are and determine what kind of state we’ll become,” Stein says in the ad.

The attorney general mentioned the various platforms his campaign will touch upon, including education and economic expansion.

Stein’s gubernatorial announcement comes 14 months before the primary elections as he seeks to succeed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper is term-limited from seeking reelection and previously served as attorney general himself for four terms. Stein worked under Cooper as head of the Department of Justice’s consumer protection division for a number of years.

Stein also unveiled his list “of more than 150” endorsements that include former Gov. Jim Hunt, current state House Minority Leader Robert Reives and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Burley Mitchell,along with a number of other state and local representatives.

