Navy discharges first sailors for declining COVID-19 vaccine

The Navy removed the first group of sailors from the service for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the Navy said.

The group included 20 sailors who had just begun their careers, and the service removed them using entry-level separations, which caused them to be separated during their first 180 days.

Navy commanders were ordered on Dec. 15 to begin the separation process for sailors who declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine mandates for the U.S. military have been a point of contention that has led to several lawsuits.

