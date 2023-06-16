National Republicans wade into 2023’s most heated race, launch first attacks in bid to take down red-state Dem

EXCLUSIVE: National Republicans are launching their first attacks in this year’s most heated gubernatorial race as the party seeks to unseat Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, one of the nation’s few remaining Democrats leading a predominantly red state.

In a new ad set to begin running Saturday, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) blasts Beshear over gender ideology, abortion and crime in an attempt to paint him as more left than the moderate image he claims.

“Children changing genders. Criminals released early. Some of Washington’s craziest ideas are coming to Kentucky,” the ad says, noting the “craziest ideas” were coming not from President Biden, but from Beshear.

“Andy Beshear supports making it easier for minor children to get abortions without their parents even knowing. He gave early release to 1,700 criminals. Many struck again,” the ad says. “Beshear even supports allowing school employees to secretly help children to change genders without telling their parents. Andy Beshear – he’s more liberal than you think.”

Republicans are viewing the race between Beshear and the Republican nominee, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as a prime flip target. Beshear and his lieutenant governor are the only Democrats holding statewide office in Kentucky.

The race is also being largely viewed as a bellwether for the 2024 presidential election and Republicans’ hopes to win back control of the Senate and widen their slim majority in the House of Representatives.

