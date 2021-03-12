National Organization of Women calls on Cuomo to resign over misconduct allegations

The National Organization of Women, a feminist group established in 1966, called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct.

“New York Governor Andrew Cuomo must resign. He is unfit to serve as the leader of his state for another day,” the National Organization of Women (NOW) said in a statement Thursday.

AOC, NADLER JOIN DEMS IN CALLING FOR CUOMO’S RESIGNATION AMID ALLEGATIONS

The Albany Times Union reported Wednesday that a woman claimed Cuomo aggressively groped her at the governor’s executive mansion.

“He should resign,” NY-NOW president Sonia Ossorio told the New York Post. “Many people were willing to let the investigation play out, but the latest allegation was a bridge too far.”

NOW wants an independent investigation into the women’s allegations, the organization said in a statement.

“Andrew Cuomo must resign and the investigation into his misconduct must move forward,” NOW said in a statement.

Cuomo said Sunday that he will not resign pending New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

“I was elected by the people of the state. … I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” Cuomo said during a conference call. “There is no way I resign.”

Cuomo urged his critics to “let the attorney general do her job” and said calls to resign before the investigation is complete are “anti-democratic.” He appeared to dismiss the calls for him to resign as pure politics.

