National Archives says former President Trump took ‘classified national security information’ to Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration says former President Trump took “classified national security information” to his personal residence at Mar-a-Lago.

In a letter sent to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, wrote that some information in the 15 boxes of presidential records taken to President Trump’s personal residence in Florida contained “classified national security information.”

“I write in response to your letter of February 9, 2022, in which you asked a number of questions relating to “the 15 boxes of presidential records that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) recently recovered from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence,” Ferriero wrote to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in a letter dated Friday. “Please see our responses to each of your questions.”

Maloney is the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The fourth question addressed in the letter asked, “Are the contents of the boxes of records recovered by NARA undergoing a review to determine if they contain classified information? If so, who is conducting that review and has any classified information been found?”

Ferriero responded by stating, “NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes.”

