National anthem at Trump rally to be sung by widow of slain Oklahoma labor commissioner

The woman who’ll sing the national anthem prior to President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday evening calls the opportunity “an honor.”

Cathy Costello will perform at the city’s BOK Center five years after her husband, former state Labor Commissioner Mark Costello, was fatally stabbed by their son, who was found to have suffered a psychotic episode due to schizophrenia.

Mark Costello died in his wife’s arms.

The widow is now a national mental health advocate and has helped pass related state and federal legislation, the Tulsa World reported.

“It is an honor to perform for the president of the United States and his supporters,” Costello said. “Singing the national anthem in a room filled with such patriotic spirit and enthusiasm will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I am so thankful for this opportunity – it will be a night to remember!”

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who helped select Costello to sing the anthem, said she is both a talented performer and a steadfast supporter of the president.

“She was the clear choice for this incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing her perform on Saturday!” Hern said in a statement.

Saturday’s rally will be Trump’s first since the coronavirus pandemic halted both his and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s in-person campaign appearances.

The BOK Center — where Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT Saturday — has a capacity of 20,000 and the Trump 2020 Campaign has claimed it has received 1 million ticket requests.