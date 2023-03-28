Nashville Christian school shooting: Leftists mock prayer as community reels from tragedy

After the tragic shooting at a Nashville Christian school, some activists and media figures shamed Republicans who encouraged people to pray for the community and families of the victims.

On Monday, a 28-year-old female shooter, who appears to identify as transgender, opened fire at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, taking the lives of three young students and three faculty members.

Following the horrific incident, progressives went into a frenzy on social media after people called for “prayer.”

“Very surprising that there would be a mass shooting at a Christian school, given that lack of prayer is often blamed for these horrible events. Is it possible they weren’t praying enough, or correctly, despite being a Christian school?” David Pakman, a progressive talk show host, wrote on Twitter in a later deleted post.

Pakman then tried to walk back his statement, responding that he was “not mocking the faith of the slain children, I’m mocking the absurdity of every Republican who sends thoughts and prayers and does nothing else to actually stop the scourge of gun violence.”

“My prayers are with the victims and families at the Covenant School in Nashville. Another absolutely horrific needless tragedy. Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns. Thank God for good guys with guns and thank God a good guy with a gun killed the evil mentally deranged shooter today,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., wrote in a post after the shooting.

Meena Harris, niece to Vice President Kamala Harris, then tweeted, “There’s a special place in hell for people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who use children being murdered as an opportunity to promote transphobia.”

Mervyn Warren, a film composer, wrote that “prayer doesn’t work at all.”

“And the people at that Christian school in Nashville prayed that their children would be safe. How did that work out? Your mother-in-law was healed by doctors and nurses who went to school for years. Not by prayer,” Warren said in a Twitter post.