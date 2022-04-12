Nancy Pelosi’s family member lands senior adviser position at Dept. of Housing and Urban Development

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family has taken a key role in the Biden administration’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Alexis Pelosi has been appointed as a senior adviser in HUD’s Office of Community Planning and Development, the department announced Monday. The office is centered on ensuring continuity of service and livability in government-assisted areas. It ensures job availability, assistance to local businesses, real estate acquisition, demolition, and more.

Alexis Pelosi is married to real estate attorney Laurence Pelosi, who is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew. Ron Pelosi is the brother of Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. Ron’s son Laurence is married to Alexis, who took the job at HUD beginning in January, according to her LinkedIn page.

Alexis was a founder at Pelosi Ziblatt Law Group with her husband, who still works for the firm. The law firm is one of the premier investment and real estate law firms in California and is responsible for development deals involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

“The Pelosi Ziblatt Law Group is honored to represent some of the top real estate developers, businesses, investment firms, and corporations in California,” the firm states on its website, “and our client list keeps growing.”

PELOSI TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

HUD has been staffing up recently, as it has been at the center of a number of federal initiatives as the homelessness crisis continues to affect large swaths of urban areas across the U.S.

Jeff Olivet was tapped by the Biden administration to be the executive director for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) on Jan. 31 as part of the government’s effort to bring the rates of homelessness down

He landed the job after his “two decades of experience in working to eradicate homelessness,” according to HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge.

“What we do not say often enough or loudly enough is that racism and homelessness are inextricably linked. Yes, racism. It is time to speak truth. It is time to call it what it is,” Olivet explained in an interview.

Other appointments announced by HUD include special adviser Sofia Greco-Byrne, policy adviser Colin Higgins, senior adviser Peter Hunter who will also serve as the acting deputy assistant secretary for congressional relations, senior adviser for public engagement Ruth Jones Nichols and senior counsel Corey Minor Smith, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nancy Pelosi’s office and HUD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Alexis Pelosi’s appointment and whether the California congresswoman played any role in securing the senior adviser role for her nephew’s wife.