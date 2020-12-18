Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell receive COVID-19 vaccine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday afternoon, Fox News has confirmed.

The vaccines were administered by Brian Patrick Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, a day after the two top lawmakers announced they had been advised by Monahan that they were eligible for the vaccine.

“‘My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal: there is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine,’” the physician said, according to Pelosi.

“Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols,” McConnell said on Twitter after he received the shot. “Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible.”

Pelosi said that even with the vaccine, she would continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask to stop the spread of the virus.

The vaccine was authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, and the first doses were delivered to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. On Thursday, a second vaccine that’s been produced by the drug maker Moderna was recommended for emergency use approval by an FDA advisory panel.

Other top lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence on Friday, have received the vaccine as well.

Trump administration officials are discussing how and when President Trump might receive the vaccine but haven’t yet made a final decision, those familiar with the plans told Fox News.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris are likely to take their shots next week, sources tell Fox News.

