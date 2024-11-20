Nancy Mace’s effort to ban transgender Delaware Democrat from Capitol women’s restrooms gains support

Delaware set off a firestorm this month after it elected the first transgender woman to Congress, leading some Republicans to demand the new lawmaker be barred from women’s bathrooms.

Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, currently a Democrat state senator for President Biden’s hometown of Claymont, Delaware, defeated retired Delaware State Trooper John Whalen III, 58%-42%. McBride succeeds Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, D-Del., who won the retiring Tom Carper’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., led the charge against allowing McBride from using the women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill. McBride is a biological male who identifies and presents as a woman. Mace said Tuesday she is now receiving death threats, adding that she is the one being “unfairly targeted.”

Mace drafted resolution H.R. 1579 on Monday which would prohibit members, officers and employees of the House from using facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it had been referred to the House Administration Committee currently chaired by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., but did not appear to have come to a vote yet.

The bill would direct House Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland to enforce the new provision.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told reporters she supports Mace’s resolution and called McBride “mentally ill.”

“Sarah McBride, as he calls himself, formerly Tim McBride, is a biological man, and he should not be using any of our restrooms in the Capitol and those in our office buildings,” Greene said.

“Nancy Mace’s resolution doesn’t go far enough. Her resolution is just a statement by Congress saying that Congress disagrees with something. We need something more binding.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R–La., a noted social conservative, said he’s “not going to get into this.”

“We welcome all new members with open arms who are duly elected representatives of the people. I believe it’s a command that we treat all persons with dignity and respect, that we will. And I’m not going to engage in silly debates about this.”

Johnson added that the issue of gender identity in locker rooms and bathrooms is not something Congress has had to address before and thus deserves honest deliberation and “member consensus.”

“And we will accommodate the needs of every single person,” the speaker added.

Greene said the situation reminds her of how student-athletes were forced to compete against biological males who are physiologically stronger as a baseline.

“There is a volleyball player that has brain damage today because of a biological male spiking a ball into her head.”

In that regard, former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who was forced to compete against a transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer, slammed McBride’s pointed response to criticisms.

“And even after his temper tantrum, he’s still a man,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Gaines is an OutKick.com contributor and the host of the “Gaines for Girls ” podcast.

In a 2015 story in American’s college magazine, McBride said, “My father said to me that he was not losing a son but gaining a daughter. That was one of the most profound moments in my transition. It was a major relief when it was clear that both my parents saw me as who I am.”

In earlier comments about her resolution, Mace said she is a rape survivor and still has PTSD from her abuse at the hands of a man.

Later Tuesday, Mace said the issue is protecting women and girls and making sure Congress acts in accordance.

“[McBride] doesn’t get a say. This is about real women and women’s rights and the far-left radical left. They want to erase women and women’s rights, and I’m not going to let them,” she said.

“Here’s the deal: Biological men shouldn’t be in women’s private spaces, period, end of story,” she said.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., defended McBride on Tuesday, telling reporters he was “sick to his stomach” by Mace’s resolution.

In a statement, McBride called the situation “a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.”

“Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”

