Nancy Mace torches Clemson University over 15-gender menu: ‘Not on my watch’

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is once again charging into battle to defend women and basic biology — this time taking aim at Clemson University over a form that listed a whopping 15 gender identities.

In a fiery video posted to her social media on Friday, Mace slammed Clemson for offering a health portal menu that included terms like “genderqueer,” “two-spirit,” “cis female” and “cis male.”

“Hey everyone, just learned this morning from Libs of TikTok, not from your state legislature, that Clemson University in South Carolina has 15 genders on one of their applications,” Mace said in a video on Instagram. “We want to make sure South Carolina is following science and not some radical, woke, leftist, lunatic ideology. Not on my watch.”

Mace wasn’t just venting online.

She immediately took action, leaving a voicemail and sending a text to Clemson President Jim Clements demanding answers. “Since there are only two genders,” she said, “I just had this issue with USC, and I would like to make sure that you guys are following suit.”

The form in question, first flagged by Libs of TikTok, showed a dropdown menu allowing students to select from 15 different gender identities.

However, Clemson responded exclusively to Fox News Digital, clarifying that “Clemson University does not have this type of menu in its housing application.”

Instead, the menu appeared in an external vendor’s health services portal, was optional, and has since been taken down. The university said it is now “consulting with medical professionals to determine what information is needed for medical care purposes.”

Mace made it clear in her social media posts that she believes state universities should reflect two genders, male and female, if they want to keep receiving taxpayer dollars. “If it were me and Clemson University had 15 genders, they would not get a dime in the state of South Carolina,” she warned.

“Cis is a slur,” Mace emphasized in her Instagram video, adding, “Women are women, men are men.”

This isn’t Mace’s first stand in the gender wars. She recently made headlines by leading the effort to block Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., a biological man who identifies as a woman, from using women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill. Her campaign to “protect women’s spaces” has not come without backlash.

“All the violence and threats keep proving our point,” Mace posted on X. “Women deserve to be safe. Your threats will not stop my fight for women! Not now, not ever,” she declared.

Late last year, Mace reported being physically accosted on Capitol grounds, an incident that led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Illinois man. She is the first woman to graduate from the Citadel.

Mace’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.