Nancy Mace puts House colleagues on notice over silence on Hamas sexual assault of Israeli women

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace called out House colleagues who have not condemned the sexual violence of Israeli women at the hands of Hamas.

“Where are the women’s groups who profess to be fighting for women around the world who’ve been dead silent on this issue? And then look at my colleagues in the House. Where are they?” Mace said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Videos and photos on social media, as well as Israeli police accounts, have detailed that Israeli women have faced violent rape crimes after Hamas launched attacks on the nation on Oct. 7.

Mace reacted to a series of clips showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrat New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg publicly condemning the rape and sexual assault of Israeli women by Hamas as war rages.

Mace said she agreed with Clinton, Gillibrand and Sandberg’s condemnation of the crimes but asked why her House colleagues have not also denounced the violence. She specifically called out Democrat Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal and her “excuses last week.”

“Rep. Jayapal, her excuses last week, I mean, now we know that Hamas, in their battle plan, was to go in and systematically rape, mutilate and murder these Israeli women,” she said.

“I’m a survivor of rape. But the difference here is that I survived, but many of these Israeli women didn’t,” said Mace, who revealed in 2019 that she was the victim of rape as a teenager.

Jayapal came under fire last Sunday following an appearance on CNN where she was pressed about Hamas’ sexual violence against women, repeatedly redirecting the conversation to Israel while saying she “absolutely” condemns Hamas raping Israeli women. The Washington Democrat issued a statement shortly after the interview, clarifying she condemns the rape of Israeli women.

“Let me be completely clear again that I unequivocally condemn Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as an act of war. This is horrific and across the world, we must stand with our sisters, families, and survivors of rape and sexual assault everywhere to condemn this violence and hold perpetrators accountable,” she said in a press release Monday.

Mace continued in her interview on Fox News that it’s “shameful” that some of her House colleagues have not publicly condemned the violent crimes.

“I can’t think of anything more shameful to see these women’s groups, to see women on the left, women in the House — my colleagues on the left — who refuse to say what this is, which is shameful. It’s disgusting, it’s barbaric, and we ought to be condemning it from every corner of our country,” Mace said.