Nancy Mace endorses Trump over Haley after GOP primary becomes 2-person race

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday joined the list of South Carolina Republicans backing former President Donald Trump over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, which is now a two-person contest.

Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.

DELEGATE COUNT AFTER IOWA:

Trump: 20DeSantis: 9Haley: 8Ramaswamy: 3

DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,215

DELEGATES REMAINING: 2,389

ONE NEW POLL:According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump, who is running a third straight time for the White House, stands at 57% support in a Suffolk University, the Boston Globe and NBC10 in Boston daily tracking poll released on Monday morning, with Haley at 38%. Both candidates received two-point bumps with the departure of DeSantis, who was a distant third in New Hampshire in the single digits.

TWO NEW ENDORSEMENTS:Rep. Mace, who notably ruffled feathers in the House GOP as one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last year, told The Associated Press that she was backing Trump over Haley, who lives in her congressional district and supported her in 2022 against a Trump-backed challenger.

Popular TV personality and former Manhattan family court judge Judy Sheindlin, who also endorsed Haley, told Fox News’ Steve Doocy she would be “very disappointed” if the former governor didn’t win the nomination.

ONE NEW ENGAGEMENT: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is engaged to marry his girlfriend Mindy Noce after proposing to her in Kiawah Island, South Carolina Saturday evening.

Scott, 58, confirmed his engagement during an appearance on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy. Scott called his engagement the second most important decision behind becoming a Christian.

ONE KEY QUOTE:

“Well, it’s probably unlikely, but I have to be honest, everything’s a possibility, but I think it’s highly unlikely. I have a lot of great people, and I have great people who have been with me right from the beginning,” former President Donald Trump on the prospect of naming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his Running Mate.

—

