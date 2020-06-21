Nadler says he's 'not interested in Bolton's testimony,' quickly backtracks

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., appeared unphased by former national security adviser John Bolton‘s tell-all book, stating he had no plans to call him to testify — only to change his tune almost immediately.

In his book, Bolton made accusations against the president, including wanting China to help him get reelected and discussing intervening in an investigation that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were conducting regarding a Turkish-owned bank.

“No, we’re not interested in Bolton’s testimony,” Nadler told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday without elaboration.

Host Jake Tapper then brought up the allegations regarding the Turkish-owned bank, which had been investigated by Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Berman was just fired by President Trump and Tapper reminded Nadler that he suggested the investigation could have been the reason for Berman’s ouster, and that Bolton could have information to support this.

Tapper then asked Nadler again about not wanting Bolton to testify.

“Well, we may,” Nadler said. “We may, but we’ll see about that.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., meanwhile, told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday morning that he may have Bolton testify soon before his panel.

Bolton accused House Democrats of “impeachment malpractice” for focusing solely on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, instead of investigating further to include possible allegations involving other issues. Nadler said Sunday that House Democrats “chose to try to keep it simple.”