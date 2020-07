House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning on his way to Washington but was not injured, a Nadler spokesman said.

Nadler was not driving, Fox News is told.

While he was not hurt, the accident will delay the start of a planned hearing that Nadler is set to preside over with Attorney General Bill Barr.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. …