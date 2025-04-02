Musk, Soros and millions collide in heated Wisconsin court showdown

Republicans in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation closely watched the heated race for a new jurist on the state’s Supreme Court.

The match-up between former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and circuit court judge Susan Crawford drew national attention, with billionaires on both sides of the aisle pouring millions into the race – despite the lack of political affiliation for both candidates.

Crawford ultimately won, but Republicans did score a victory in a referendum on enshrining voter ID laws in the state constitution – something the right has long advocated for.

“There’s a lot at stake,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital on Tuesday before polls closed.

One example he pointed to is a Wisconsin state law that’s fiercely opposed by labor unions there, which ended most collective bargaining rights for government employees when passed in 2011. Fitzgerald helped usher it through as state Senate majority leader at the time.

“They clearly have their sights set on that,” Fitzgerald said. “I think they’re going to try and come up with some crazy dreamed-up angle on redistricting, and look for a suit that they can weigh in on to try and change the maps before the next election.”

Republicans who backed Schimel included Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, while Crawford was supported by prominent liberals like George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Musk has been heckled by Democrats for his last-minute rally in Wisconsin for the race – where he also offered $1 million each to two attendees.

Pritzker raised particular ire among Republicans, who view him as an out-of-state progressive trying to impose his beliefs on a neighboring state.

“We don’t want him determining Wisconsin,” Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital before polls closed.

“Wisconsin right now has photo ID to make sure our elections are fair. We have a woman running for that position who is the type of person to say that’s racist, and we cannot have that type of extremism on the Supreme Court,” Grothman continued.

Wisconsin voters opted to enshrine voter ID measures into state law, however.

Crawford has made no public statements about her beliefs on the issues cited by Grothman as a judge. She did, however, represent groups fighting for abortion rights and against voter ID laws as an attorney, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chairman of the House Committee on Administration, told Fox News Digital of the race before polls closed, “In Wisconsin, we are focused on safeguarding school choice, upholding parental rights, and preserving voter ID.”

“That’s why it’s crucial that everyone gets out to vote for Brad Schimel,” Steil said ahead of the vote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the two Democrats in the state congressional delegation, Reps. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., but did not hear back by press time.