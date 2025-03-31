Musk shares ‘mind blowing’ chart showing millions of ‘noncitizens’ given Social Security numbers under Biden

Elon Musk shared a chart during a get-out-the-vote rally in Wisconsin over the weekend, which he claimed showed millions of noncitizens received Social Security numbers during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

The event came just a day-and-a-half before polls opened in a contentious state judicial race.

The Sunday town hall garnered a lot of attention Monday over Musk’s move to hand out $1 million checks to two Wisconsin voters who signed a petition calling for an end to “activist judges,” after the state’s Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge arguing the sweepstakes was unlawful.

After handing out the money, Musk brought friend and DOGE colleague Antonio Gracias on stage to discuss the work he has done with the federal government’s Social Security system. Shortly after Gracias joined Musk, a large graphic that read, “New Non-Citizen Social Security Numbers Issued,” was illuminated on the screen behind them.

“We started at the top of the system, mapping the whole system of Social Security to understand where all the fraud was,” Gracias said, before turning his attention to the chart behind him. “But, this is what jumped out at us,” he continued. “When we saw these numbers, we were like, ‘What is this?’”

Gracias was referring to the total number of noncitizens who received Social Security numbers between FY 2021 and FY 2025. The chart showed a steady year-over-year increase under Biden, reaching more than 2 million in FY 2024, which ended on Sept. 30.

FY23 saw roughly 1 million noncitizens issued Social Security numbers, as did FY25, which began in October and will end in September of this year.

“This literally blew us away,” Gracias said. “We went there to find fraud and we found this by accident.”

“This is a mind-blowing chart,” Musk added.

The eyebrow-raising numbers come amid Musk and DOGE’s ongoing probe into various federal programs and agencies, including the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Last week, DOGE said it had removed approximately 7 million Social Security accounts belonging to people listed as being over 120 years old. DOGE has also found through its audits that the Social Security database included 20 million dead people marked as alive, Musk said at the Wisconsin town hall Sunday.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing all public assistance and social services in the U.S. to stop providing access to noncitizens, stating such services are intended for U.S. citizens.

In line with the president’s directive, the Department of Housing and Urban Development launched a new initiative last week with the Department of Homeland Security that seeks to bolster inter-agency communication between the two departments to ensure noncitizens are not benefiting from public housing programs.