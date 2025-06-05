Musk says Trump would have lost 2024 election without him as ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ feud continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s feud about the “Big Beautiful Bill” continued on Thursday when the tech billionaire responded to the president’s criticism in a post on X.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude,” Musk wrote in a post responding to Trump’s remarks about him.

