Musk says he regrets social media posts targeting Trump: ‘They went too far’

Tech executive Elon Musk said Wednesday that he regrets making some of his recent social media posts attacking President Donald Trump, admitting they went “too far.”

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X.

This comes after a recent public spat between the two as Musk began criticizing Trump for his “big beautiful” spending bill after the billionaire tech executive spent months working to cut wasteful spending as part of the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk has since departed.

At one point, Musk claimed Trump was in the Justice Department’s files on its investigation into accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, saying that was why the president’s administration has not made them public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk later deleted the post.

Other posts from Musk included a claim that Trump would not have won the election without his help while accusing Trump of “ingratitude.” In another post, Musk suggested that Trump should be impeached and replaced by Vice President Vance.

Trump said last week he is not interested in talking to Musk , telling Fox News that “Elon’s totally lost it.”

The president also said while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office last week that he was “very disappointed” in Musk’s vocal criticisms of his spending bill. Trump claimed Musk knew what was in the bill and “had no problem” with it until electric vehicle incentives were cut, an assessment Musk slammed as “false.”

Trump also criticized Musk on social media, saying in one post: “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

But this week, Musk and Trump have appeared to soften their stances against one another.

“We had a great relationship and I wish him well — very well, actually,” Trump said on Monday.

Musk, who had also been Trump’s senior advisor before his recent exit from the federal government, responded to the clip with a heart emoji.

The public spat between the two billionaires appeared to be losing steam after Musk seemingly issued support for Trump’s response to the anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles.

“Governor Gavin Newscum and ‘Mayor’ Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they’ve done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists,” Trump said late Sunday in a post Musk shared.

Musk also reacted to a post by Vance, who shared a screenshot of a post from Trump about how his administration would address the demonstrations in Los Angeles.

“This moment calls for decisive leadership,” Vance said along with the screenshot. “The president will not tolerate rioting and violence.”

Musk responded to the post with a pair of American flag emojis.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.