FOX Politics 

Musk renews harsh rebuke of Dems who rejected deporting sex offenders: Vote out ‘every one’

Join Fox News for access to this content

Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Tech billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk renewed criticism of the more than 150 House Democrats who voted against deporting illegal immigrants convicted of sex offenses, demanding each of the lawmakers be voted out of office. 

“There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America,” Musk posted to his X account on Saturday of a September House vote. 

“They all need to be voted out of office. Every one of them.”

The Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act passed the House in September, after all 215 present Republicans voted in favor of the bill, and were joined by 51 Democrat colleagues. A total of 158 Democrats, however, voted against the bill. 

158 DEMS VOTE AGAINST BILL TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO COMMIT SEX CRIMES

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The Democrats who voted against the bill came under scrutiny back in September, and are facing renewed criticisms on social media this month as commenters resurrect the vote ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office this month. 

“The bill targeted rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and stalkers, ensuring they couldn’t stay in the U.S. Opponents claimed it ‘demonized immigrants,’ but how does protecting convicted predators help anyone—especially their victims?” X show host Mario Nawfal posted to his account Saturday, sparking Musk to weigh in. 

“Deporting violent offenders isn’t ‘fearmongering’—it’s basic public safety. Why would anyone vote to keep criminals who prey on women and children?” Nawfal added.

EX-BORDER CHIEF WARNS OF ‘SIGNIFICANT THREAT’ AS MIGRANT NUMBERS SKYROCKET: ‘ENTIRE SECTORS’ MISSING AGENTS

The legislation would deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes, and would ​​also deem illegal immigrants who admit to domestic violence or sex-related charges — or are convicted of them —to be inadmissible in the U.S., Fox Digital previously reported. The legislation is currently with the Senate, and was referred to the judiciary committee. 

U.S. Representatives of the 119th Congress

Notable Democrats who voted against the legislation included, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., former California Rep. Adam Schiff, who now serves in the Senate, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

Musk’s call for the Democrats to be voted out of Congress over the vote comes after he vowed in December to fund moderate Democrat politicians in deep blue districts, “so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them.”

CLYBURN BRUSHES OFF MUSK’S PLAN TO FUND MODERATES IN DEMOCRATIC DISTRICTS

Elon Musk and Trump

Musk is also slated to serve alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to lead an upcoming presidential advisory committee, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will work to cut excessive government spending and slash the size of the government under Trump’s second administration.

According to the office of the House clerk, the 158 Democrats who voted against the legislation include:

  1. Alma Adams, North Carolina
  2. Pete Aguilar, California
  3. Gabe Amo, Rhode Island
  4. Jake Auchincloss, Massachusetts
  5. Becca Balint, Vermont
  6. Nanette Barragán, California
  7. Joyce Beatty, Ohio
  8. Ami Bera, California
  9. Donald Beyer, Virginia
  10. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., Georgia
  11. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon
  12. Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon
  13. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware
  14. Jamaal Bowman, New York
  15. Shontel Brown, Ohio
  16. Julia Brownley, California
  17. Cori Bush, Missouri
  18. Salud Carbajal, California
  19. Tony Cárdenas, California
  20. André Carson, Indiana
  21. Troy Carter, Louisiana
  22. Greg Casar, Texas
  23. Ed Case, Hawaii
  24. Sean Casten, Illinois
  25. Kathy Castor, Florida
  26. Joaquin Castro, Texas
  27. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Florida
  28. Judy Chu, California
  29. Katherine Clark, Massachusetts
  30. Yvette Clarke, New York
  31. Emanuel Cleaver, Missouri
  32. James Clyburn, South Carolina
  33. Steve Cohen, Tennessee
  34. Gerald Connolly, Virginia
  35. Luis Correa, California
  36. Jim Costa, California
  37. Jasmine Crockett, Texas
  38. Jason Crow, Colorado
  39. Danny Davis, Illinois
  40. Madeleine Dean, Pennsylvania
  41. Diana DeGette, Colorado
  42. Rosa DeLauro, Connecticut
  43. Suzan DelBene, Washington
  44. Mark DeSaulnier, California
  45. Debbie Dingell, Michigan
  46. Lloyd Doggett, Texas
  47. Veronica Escobar, Texas
  48. Anna Eshoo, California
  49. Adriano Espaillat, New York
  50. Lizzie Fletcher, Texas
  51. Bill Foster, Illinois
  52. Valerie Foushee, North Carolina
  53. Lois Frankel, Florida
  54. Maxwell Frost, Florida
  55. John Garamendi, California
  56. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, Illinois
  57. Robert Garcia, California
  58. Sylvia Garcia, Texas
  59. Dan Goldman, New York
  60. Jimmy Gomez, California
  61. Al Green, Texas
  62. James Himes, Connecticut
  63. Steny Hoyer, Maryland
  64. Valerie Hoyle, Oregon
  65. Jared Huffman, California
  66. Glenn Ivey, Maryland
  67. Jonathan Jackson, Illinois
  68. Sara Jacobs, California
  69. Pramila Jayapal, Washington
  70. Hakeem Jeffries, New York
  71. Henry “Hank” Johnson, Georgia
  72. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, California
  73. Bill Keating, Massachusetts
  74. Robin Kelly, Illinois
  75. Ro Khanna, California
  76. Dan Kildee, Michigan
  77. Derek Kilmer, Washington
  78. Andy Kim, New Jersey
  79. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Illinois
  80. Ann Kuster, New Hampshire
  81. Greg Landsman, Ohio
  82. Rick Larsen, Washington
  83. John Larson, Connecticut
  84. Barbara Lee, California
  85. Summer Lee, Pennsylvania
  86. Teresa Leger Fernandez, New Mexico
  87. Ted Lieu, California
  88. Zoe Lofgren, California
  89. Doris Matsui, California
  90. Lucy McBath, Georgia
  91. Jennifer McClellan, Virginia
  92. Betty McCollum, Minnesota
  93. Morgan McGarvey, Kentucky
  94. James McGovern, Massachusetts
  95. Gregory Meeks, New York
  96. Rob Menendez, New Jersey
  97. Grace Meng, New York
  98. Kweisi Mfume, Maryland
  99. Gwen Moore, Wisconsin
  100. Joseph Morelle, New York
  101. Seth Moulton, Massachusetts
  102. Kevin Mullin, California
  103. Jerrold Nadler, New York
  104. Grace Napolitano, California
  105. Richard Neal, Massachusetts
  106. Joe Neguse, Colorado
  107. Donald Norcross, New Jersey
  108. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York
  109. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota
  110. Frank Pallone, New Jersey
  111. Nancy Pelosi, California
  112. Scott Peters, California
  113. Brittany Pettersen, Colorado
  114. Dean Phillips, Minnesota
  115. Chellie Pingree, Maine
  116. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin
  117. Katie Porter, California
  118. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts
  119. Mike Quigley, Illinois
  120. Delia Ramirez, Illinois
  121. Jamie Raskin, Maryland
  122. Deborah Ross, North Carolina
  123. Raul Ruiz, California
  124. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Maryland
  125. Linda Sánchez, California
  126. John Sarbanes, Maryland
  127. Mary Scanlon, Pennsylvania
  128. Janice Schakowsky, Illinois
  129. Adam Schiff, California
  130. Bradley Schneider, Illinois
  131. Robert “Bobby” Scott, Virginia
  132. David Scott, Georgia
  133. Terri Sewell, Alabama
  134. Brad Sherman, California
  135. Darren Soto, Florida
  136. Melanie Stansbury, New Mexico
  137. Haley Stevens, Michigan
  138. Marilyn Strickland, Washington
  139. Mark Takano, California
  140. Shri Thanedar, Michigan
  141. Mike Thompson, California
  142. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi
  143. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan
  144. Jill Tokuda, Hawaii
  145. Paul Tonko, New York
  146. Norma Torres, California
  147. Ritchie Torres, New York
  148. Lori Trahan, Massachusetts
  149. David Trone, Maryland
  150. Lauren Underwood, Illinois
  151. Juan Vargas, California
  152. Marc Veasey, Texas
  153. Nydia Velázquez, New York
  154. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida
  155. Maxine Waters, California
  156. Bonnie Watson Coleman, New Jersey
  157. Nikema Williams, Georgia
  158. Frederica Wilson, Florida

The Democrats who voted against the legislation came under fierce scrutiny back in September from conservatives. 

“If you vote against it, you’re sexist against women,” South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace, who introduced the legislation, said in September to Fox Digital. 

Migrants border

ELON MUSK AGREES WITH RON PAUL’S CALL TO ‘ELIMINATE FOREIGN AID’

“I mean, truly, because we’re talking about illegals who are here who are committing domestic violence, rape and murder on women and children – they’ve gotta go. They shouldn’t be allowed into our country.”

“158 Democrats just voted AGAINST deporting migrants for s*x offenses. This is a slap in the face to every victim and their family members.Democrats hate you and your children,” popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok posted at the time. 

Democrats who voted against the bill characterized it as xenophobic and an example of “fearmongering” against immigrants. 

“Here we are again, debating another partisan bill that fear mongers about immigrants, instead of working together to fix the immigration system,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said during debate on the bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I probably shouldn’t be too surprised. Scapegoating immigrants and attempting to weaponize the crime of domestic violence is appearing to be a time-honored tradition for Republicans.”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 