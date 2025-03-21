Musk PAC steps deeper into Wisconsin Supreme Court election with $100 offer to voters

With a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat on the line in a state election, Elon Musk’s America PAC is offering registered state voters $100 to sign a petition to express “Opposition to Activist Judges.”

Registered Wisconsin voters can also score $100 for referring registered state voters to sign.

“Wisconsin registered voters receive $100 for signing the petition & $100 for each signer they refer,” a tweet on the PAC’s X account states.

Signers must provide their name, email address, phone number, and mailing address.

“Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas,” the petition reads. “By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating.”

Early voting ahead of the April 1 election is already underway in the state.

While reports indicate that the Wisconsin race is technically nonpartisan, there is a clear partisan divide in the contest.

The state’s former GOP attorney general, Brad Schimel, is running for the seat against Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford, who is backed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Even before the petition signing offer, America PAC had already spent millions ahead of the state’s Supreme Court contest, a filing available on the Wisconsin Campaign Finance Information System website shows.

Liberal megadonor George Soros donated $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in January, according to a filing — the Democratic Party of Wisconsin gave $2 million to Crawford’s campaign in January, according to another filing.

“Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud!” Musk tweeted in January.

The @america X account states, “PAC Founded by @ElonMusk to support candidates who champion Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protection.”