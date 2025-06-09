Musk does immediate 180 on Trump as soon as LA riots rage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The hostile public feud between SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump may be losing steam.

While Musk and Trump traded harsh barbs Thursday just after Musk’s departure serving as a special government employee spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the tech mogul appeared to extend an olive branch to the Trump administration amid immigration raid protests in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Tensions boiled over between Musk and Trump originally due to differences related to Trump’s massive tax and spending package referred to as the “big, beautiful, bill.”

But after claiming that Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election if it weren’t for the tech mogul’s support, Musk shared a Truth Social post from Trump Sunday regarding the riots that broke out Friday — signaling some endorsement of the administration’s handling of the situation.

“Governor Gavin Newscum and ‘Mayor’ Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they’ve done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots,” Trump said late Sunday in the post Musk shared. “These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists.”

Additionally, Musk also re-posted one of Vice President JD Vance’s posts on X about the riots.

“This moment calls for decisive leadership,” Vance said, sharing a screenshot of a post from Trump about how his administration would address the riots. “The president will not tolerate rioting and violence.”

Specifically, Trump said that members of his Cabinet, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi, would “take all such action necessary” to stop the riots and a “Migrant Invasion.”

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump said in the Sunday post.

Musk’s apparent endorsement of the Trump administration’s handling of the riots comes after Trump told Fox News Friday that “Elon’s totally lost it.” The president also said he was not interested in speaking over the phone with Musk, countering media reports suggesting that the two would talk following their public spat.

Tension between Musk and Trump started to become visible to the public after Musk started to criticize the “big, beautiful, bill” amid reports that it would increase the federal deficit. Specifically, Musk called it a “disgusting abomination.”

On Thursday, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Musk opposed the bill because it eliminates an electric vehicle tax credit that benefits companies like Tesla. But Trump said that provision has always been part of the measure.

“I’m very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people,” Trump said in the Oval Office in a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that’s billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair.”

Musk jumped onto X to respond to Trump’s statements, pushing to remove the “disgusting pork” included in the measure and claiming it was untrue he had been shown the measure “even once.”

The two continued to publicly take aim at each other, with Musk claiming that Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without his backing. In turn, Trump accused Musk of going “CRAZY” over cuts to the electric vehicle credits, and said that Musk had been “wearing thin.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on whether the two had smoothed things over.

Musk also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump has taken action to respond to the riots in Los Angeles, which broke out Friday in response to immigration arrests to deport illegal immigrants, and announced he would deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester,” the White House said in a statement. At least 300 troops arrived Sunday.

Trump’s use of National Guard troops has prompted backlash from figures including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the deployment violated California’s state sovereignty. Typically, state governors oversee National Guard troops, but Trump has invoked a law to place the troops under federal command so he could bypass Newsom.

“I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command,” Newsom wrote on X Sunday. “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.