Musk breaks silence on Biden disinformation board formation after Twitter buyout: ‘Discomforting’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to react negatively on Twitter in response to the Biden administration’s establishment of a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to combat online disinformation just days after Musk’s deal to buy Twitter.

“Discomforting,” the South African billionaire posted on Twitter in response to a tweet from conservative commentator Steven Crowder comparing the newly established board to Nazi Germany.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that a “Disinformation Governance Board” had recently been created, days after Musk purchased Twitter, to combat online disinformation.

“The goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat,” Mayorkas said, adding that the department is focused on the spread of disinformation in minority communities

The move received immediate criticism from Republicans including from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley who called the board a “disgrace” and accused the board’s executive director Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, of being a “leftist radical.”

Jankowicz has been slammed for previously seeming to dismiss the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been independently verified by multiple news outlets, and once referred to it as a “Trump campaign product.”

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.