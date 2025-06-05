Musk agrees with Massie that bill is ‘debt bomb ticking’ and ‘missed opportunity’ for conservatives

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk, who is vociferously decrying the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House of Representatives last month, agreed with Rep. Thomas Massie, who declared in a post on X that the measure “is a debt bomb ticking” and that it marks a major “missed opportunity” for conservatives.

“The Big Beautiful Bill is a debt bomb ticking. It’s also the biggest missed opportunity conservatives have ever had to put our country back on a track of fiscal sanity. If we defeat this bill, a better one can be offered that won’t bankrupt our country,” Massie declared in a post on X.

“Absolutely,” Musk wrote when retweeting Massie’s comments.

Massie, who was one of the two House Republicans who voted against the measure, made the comments when retweeting a post in which Musk had urged people to call their lawmakers about the proposal. “Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,” Musk declared in the post.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Musk asserted, “No one who actually reads the bill should be able to stomach it.”

America’s national debt is more than $36 trillion.

Musk is sounding the alarm about the country’s debt problem and profligate spending.

“America is in the fast lane to debt slavery,” he warned in a post on X.

Massie, a serious fiscal hawk, draws attention to the nation’s fiscal fecklessness by wearing a small debt clock.