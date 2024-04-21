Murphy slams Republicans on Mayorkas vote in response to Trump Jr.: ‘Republicans are full of s‑‑‑’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., took aim at Republicans on Friday in a social media response to Donald Trump Jr. after calling out Senate Democrats who voted to end the impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Your Friday morning reminder that Republicans are full of s— when they complain about the border,” Murphy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “They killed the tough, bipartisan border security bill because Trump told them to keep the border a mess because it would help him politically.”

Murphy was responding to an earlier post by Trump Jr. where he called out Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio – all of whom voted with their party to dismiss two articles of impeachment and are currently seeking reelection.

“Next time Dems like Bob Casey, Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown try to portray themselves as tough on the border, remember that they just did Biden’s bidding by voting to acquit Mayorkas without a trial,” Trump Jr. wrote on X on Thursday. “By taking that vote, they all just endorsed the invasion at our southern border!”

The first article against Mayorkas alleged he had engaged in “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” when addressing the border in his capacity as DHS Secretary while the second article claimed he had breached public trust.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., initially requested unanimous consent — which would have provided a set amount of time for debate among the senators, as well as votes on two GOP resolutions and a set amount of agreed upon points of order. The request was objected to by Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

Schmitt stated in his objection that the Senate should conduct a full trial into the impeachment articles against Mayorkas, rather than the debate and points of order suggested by Schumer’s unanimous consent request, which would be followed by a likely successful motion to dismiss the articles.

Schumer proposed a point of order declaring the first article unconstitutional. A majority of senators agreed despite several failed motions by Republicans.

It was deemed unconstitutional by a vote of 51-48, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voting present.

After another batch of motions to avoid voting on Schumer’s second point of order, which would deem the second article unconstitutional, the Senate agreed to it. The vote was along party lines 51-49, with Murkowski rejoining the Republicans.

Fox News’ Julia Johnson contributed to this report.