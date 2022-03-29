Mullin introducing resolution to expunge first Trump impeachment: ‘Perfect phone call’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Oklahoma GOP U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Markwayne Mullin Tuesday is introducing a resolution to expunge former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment – saying Democrats didn’t prove “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Mullin’s nine-page resolution, if passed by the House, would declare “expunged” Trump’s 2019 impeachment over allegedly leveraging U.S. military aid to Ukraine for political favors involving investigations of the Bidens. It accused Democrats of “flippantly exercising one of the gravest and most consequential powers with which the House of Representatives is charged.”

“Impeaching a sitting president is the most serious action Congress can take, and our Constitution is extremely clear on what is an impeachable offense. Democrats abused our Constitution for their political gain, manipulating a perfect phone call with a vulnerable nation,” Mullin told Fox News in a statement about the resolution.

“We cannot allow this behavior to go unanswered. And we are seeing in real time what being behind the eight ball actually looks like for US support to Ukraine,” Mullin added. “My resolution is about restoring credibility to the impeachment process and ensuring a political play like this never happens again.”

The U.S. Senate in its early 2020 trial didn’t have the votes to convict Trump of the House’s impeachment charges, with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, providing the only GOP vote to convict Trump.

With Democrats in the majority of the House of Representatives, the resolution isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

But Republicans are highly optimistic they will take back a significant majority in the House of Representatives in the fall, at which point Mullin’s team says the resolution could have a chance of passing.

Indeed, no House Republicans voted to impeach Trump during his first impeachment inquiry. And of the10 who voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, most are either facing very tough primary challenges or are not running for reelection.

Mullin’s resolution details a defense of Trump’s conduct in relation to the 2019 impeachment. It argues previous impeachments were over “well-defined and specific criminal acts, not subjunctive accusations of intent, and circumstances in which the primary allegations were not proven.”

The resolution also argues it is “entirely reasonable and advised,” to be skeptical “of the Biden family based on strong evidence of a history of corruption and influence-peddling in Ukraine, as well as Hunter Biden’s role on the Board of Directors at Burisma Holdings Limited.”

Mullin is running to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., who announced he is retiring earlier this year. Among the other Republicans running for the seat are former Trump National Security Council Chief of Staff Alex Gray, former Inhofe staffer Luke Holland, state Sen. Nathan Dahm and former state Rep. T.W. Shannon.

Rep. Kendra Horn. D-Okla., is running in the Democrat primary against Mike Workman, although the winner of the GOP primary is almost certain to be the next Oklahoma senator in the deep-red state.